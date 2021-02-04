Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 19.5%

Teton Advisors, Inc (OTCMKTS:TETAA)’s stock price traded down 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

About Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA)

Teton Advisors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to banking or thrift institutions, individuals, banking institutions, investment companies, pension and profit-sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, and municipal government entities.

