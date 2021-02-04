Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 10,801 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 370,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

