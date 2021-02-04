Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $184,906.89 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Christopher Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, J Christopher Lewis sold 8,012 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $982,912.16.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 370,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

