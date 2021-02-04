Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells $19,208,250.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXN stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 2,988,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

