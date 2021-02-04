Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 14,749 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after acquiring an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.