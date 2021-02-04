Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,762 shares of company stock valued at $55,167,580. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.