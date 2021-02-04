Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $107,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.86. The company had a trading volume of 150,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,762 shares of company stock worth $55,167,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

