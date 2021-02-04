Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,158.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,762 shares of company stock worth $55,167,580. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.96. 37,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

