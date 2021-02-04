Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,762 shares of company stock valued at $55,167,580 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

