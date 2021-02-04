Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 4.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Texas Pacific Land worth $29,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $7,403,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $5,534,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $39.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $945.48. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $910.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,727 shares of company stock worth $256,464. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

