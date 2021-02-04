Thayer Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Shares Up 0.6%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 2,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 42,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

