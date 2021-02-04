The Acquirers Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIG) Shares Down 0.3%

The Acquirers Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 2,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

