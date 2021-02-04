The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

