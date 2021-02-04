The AZEK (AZEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The AZEK to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The AZEK has set its FY 2021

Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. On average, analysts expect The AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

