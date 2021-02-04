The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Theodore Colbert III Sells 5,000 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $210.64. 11,779,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

