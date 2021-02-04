The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) (LON:PIER) Trading Up 3.9%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) (LON:PIER) was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.39). Approximately 25,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 12,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.97.

About The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

