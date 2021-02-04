The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Up 9.4%

The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 713,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 325,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.