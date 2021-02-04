The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Stock Price Up 13.3%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 4,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

The Castle Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

