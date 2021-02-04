The Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Chemours to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.