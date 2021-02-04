The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 450.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 44.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

