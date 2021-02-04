The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $191.55 and last traded at $191.65. 4,815,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,056,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.