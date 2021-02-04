The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 8,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,583. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,895 shares of company stock worth $11,880,649. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

