The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.29

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.64. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 90,795 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

