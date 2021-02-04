The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,650 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,249.40 ($16.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,338.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,151.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71).

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

