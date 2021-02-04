The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €42.70 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.70 ($50.24) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.19 ($35.52).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

