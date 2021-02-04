The Graph One Day Volume Hits $392.94 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $392.94 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

