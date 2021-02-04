The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

