The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.48-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.313-8.476 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.93.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

