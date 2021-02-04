The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.