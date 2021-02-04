The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

