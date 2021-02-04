The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

