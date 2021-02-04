The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KHC stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.