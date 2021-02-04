The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 212.01%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

