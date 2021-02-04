The Macerich (MAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

