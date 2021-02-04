The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells $211,554.93 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 11,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $538.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

