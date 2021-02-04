The New Home (NWHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.65.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

