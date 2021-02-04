The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The New York Times stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.