The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $241.90

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.90 and traded as low as $232.04. The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 170,079 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £337.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.23%.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) Company Profile (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

