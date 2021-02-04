The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) Trading 52.4% Higher

Shares of The Ohio Art Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OART) traded up 52.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

The Ohio Art Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OART)

The Ohio Art Company, Inc offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Ohio Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ohio Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.