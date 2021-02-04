The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

