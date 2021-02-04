The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.87

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.87 and last traded at $168.87, with a volume of 83617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,814.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Providence Service by 35.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 134.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Providence Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

