The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.76

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and traded as high as $131.80. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) shares last traded at $131.60, with a volume of 3,963,826 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) Company Profile (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

