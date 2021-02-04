The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (SMG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

