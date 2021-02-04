The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

