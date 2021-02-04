The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.11

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWGAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

