The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.89

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.89 and traded as high as $55.50. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

