The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $72.61 and last traded at $73.50. 1,885,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 618,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

