The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

