The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

NYSE TD opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

