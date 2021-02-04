The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

TD opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

